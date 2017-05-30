Sports Listen

Indie bookstores hold steady in tough retail market

By HILLEL ITALIE May 30, 2017 10:08 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — With retail stores shutting down at the fastest pace since the crash of 2008, the head of the American Booksellers Association is grateful to see business holding steady.

After seven straight years of growth, core membership in the independent sellers’ trade group has dropped slightly since May 2016, from 1,775 to 1,757. At the same time, the number of actual locations rose from 2,311 to 2,321, reflecting a trend of owners opening additional stores

Independent sellers will join thousands of publishers, authors, agents and librarians at the industry’s annual national convention, BookExpo, which begins Wednesday.

