Jared Martin, who played Dusty Farlow on ‘Dallas,’ dies

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 2:11 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jared Martin, who played a cowboy and was a fan favorite on the 1980s soap opera “Dallas,” has died. He was 75.

His wife, Yu Wei, says Martin died Wednesday at their Philadelphia home after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Martin played Dusty Farlow on the show, a charming rancher who was Sue Ellen Ewing’s lover.

His character was also a suspect in the 1980 series cliffhanger that left the world wondering who shot J.R. Ewing.

Farlow was supposed to be a temporary character, and supposedly died in a plane crash, but proved so popular that he was reintroduced.

After “Dallas,” Martin appeared in a number of plays, TV shows and directed and produced films.

After retiring from acting, he founded a non-profit that introduces inner city children to filmmaking.

