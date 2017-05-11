Jennifer Hudson joining NBC’s ‘The Voice’ in fall season

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Hudson is taking a turn in one of the spinning chairs of “The Voice.”

NBC has announced the one-time “American Idol” contestant will look to uncover potential singing stars when she joins fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus for the fall season of the reality singing competition.

Hudson was a coach for the U.K. version of the series earlier this year, with her team winning her debut season with the franchise.

The announcement comes just days after ABC said it was bringing “American Idol” back to the air just a year after it was canceled by Fox.

Hudson competed on “American Idol” in 2004, finishing in the top 10.

ABC has yet to announce who its judges will be for the revived series.