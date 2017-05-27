Sports Listen

Jet owned by Elvis auctioned after sitting 30 years

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 3:58 pm < a min read
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley has been auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for more than 30 years.

GWS Auctions Inc. says the plane sold for $430,000 on Saturday at a California event featuring celebrity memorabilia.

The auction house says Elvis designed the interior that has gold-tone woodwork, red velvet seats and red shag carpet. But the red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar has no engine and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

Liveauctioneers.com says the 1962 red Lockheed JetStar was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley.

It has been privately owned for 35 years and sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico.

