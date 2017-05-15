JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) — What once were pieces of John F. Kennedy’s home are now pieces of art.

Floorboards, shingles, wallpaper, rusted nails and other items were preserved during a recent renovation of the Cape Cod home where JFK and his family lived from 1958 until his assassination in 1963.

The salvaged materials were given to local artists who transformed them into mixed media artwork inspired by JFK’s life.

The house is part of the famous Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port and is now owned by Ted Kennedy Jr. and his wife.

The artwork will be auctioned in August to raise money for the JFK museum in Hyannis.