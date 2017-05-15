Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » JFK home renovation castoffs…

JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art

By BOB SALSBERG May 15, 2017 12:25 am < a min read
Share

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) — What once were pieces of John F. Kennedy’s home are now pieces of art.

Floorboards, shingles, wallpaper, rusted nails and other items were preserved during a recent renovation of the Cape Cod home where JFK and his family lived from 1958 until his assassination in 1963.

The salvaged materials were given to local artists who transformed them into mixed media artwork inspired by JFK’s life.

The house is part of the famous Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port and is now owned by Ted Kennedy Jr. and his wife.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

The artwork will be auctioned in August to raise money for the JFK museum in Hyannis.

Related Topics
All News Business News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » JFK home renovation castoffs…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.