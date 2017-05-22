Sports Listen

Lawsuit: Fyre music fest more ‘Hunger Games’ than Coachella

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:40 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Litigation is piling up like bonfire kindling against organizers of the Fyre Festival that flamed out in a fiasco.

Lawsuits have been filed in federal courts in Los Angeles, New York and Miami in the past month as well as several state courts.

A class-action fraud case filed in Los Angeles seeks $100 million after the music festival fell apart in the Bahamas in April.

Attorney Mark Geragos says the event billed as “the cultural experience of the decade” was a “get-rich-quick scam.”

He says participants promised five-star food and luxury accommodations were stiffed and left stranded on an island that was closer to “The Hunger Games” than a popular festival like Coachella.

Organizers of the event or their representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

