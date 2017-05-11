Sports Listen

Man gets 5 years in prison after death of dermatologist

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 7:42 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a New York dermatologist died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication in his apartment building has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A federal judge in Manhattan sentenced James Holder on Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug distribution house.

The case also resulted in a guilty plea earlier this year by a producer of an HBO series. Marc Henry Johnson is awaiting sentencing.

Johnson and Holder were arrested after the October 2015 death of Dr. Kiersten Cerveny. Authorities said the 38-year-old Long Island doctor had been snorting cocaine as she shared drinks with Johnson.

The doctor was found unconscious in the lobby of Holder’s apartment building.

In a letter to the judge, Holder apologized and blamed drugs.

