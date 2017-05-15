Sports Listen

Man thanks iPhone’s “Siri” for saving his life in explosion

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 1:15 am < a min read
WILMOT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking “Siri” for saving his life.

Christopher Beaucher says he was checking on his mother’s vacant cottage in Wilmot on May 1 when he saw something suspicious and went inside.

He tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2pNoixW ) when he switched on a light, the house exploded into flames.

Beaucher’s face and hands were badly burned. He grabbed his cellphone, but was unable to dial due to his injuries. He says he somehow asked his IPhone’s voice-controlled virtual assistant Siri to call 911, believing he was going into shock.

Beaucher is still undergoing treatment for his injuries, but says he hopes to return to his job as a cook and tend to his farm.

Authorities are still investigating the explosion.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

