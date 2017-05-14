Sports Listen

Melissa McCarthy adds spice (and Spicer) as host of ‘SNL’

By FRAZIER MOORE May 14, 2017 12:12 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa McCarthy brought comic spice plus Spicer to “Saturday Night Live.”

After a spate of guest appearances mocking White House press secretary Sean Spicer in recent weeks, McCarthy was back on Saturday’s edition of the NBC satire show to preside as host.

One sketch featured McCarthy as the hot-tempered Spicer commandeering his motorized podium through the streets of midtown Manhattan — a sequence spotted on Friday while it was being filmed.

The show began with Alec Baldwin reprising his piercing impersonation of President Donald Trump. Interviewed by NBC News’ Lester Holt (actually Michael Che), Trump was asked if he could assure the nation he wouldn’t name someone “crazy” to replace ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump said his choice would be “so bonkers” everyone would wish it were Judge Judy.

