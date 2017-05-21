Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Migrant Mother' photographer's images…

‘Migrant Mother’ photographer’s images of oppressed resonate

By ERIC RISBERG May 21, 2017 10:24 am < a min read
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A California museum is exhibiting the photographs of Dorothea Lange, whose work highlighted the lives of impoverished migrants, unemployed laborers and Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II.

The exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California is called “Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing.” It features 100 of Lange’s photographs as well as works by three modern photographers influenced by Lange’s work.

Exhibit curator Drew Johnson said Lange’s focus on poverty is timely in an age of economic disparity. Photographers influenced by Lange say she would be documenting homeless tent cities and the U.S.-Mexico border if she was alive today.

The exhibit includes “Migrant Mother,” Lange’s iconic photograph of 32-year-old Florence Owens Thompson, a mother of seven, at a pea pickers’ camp in Nipomo, California.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » 'Migrant Mother' photographer's images…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.