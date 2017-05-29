National Spelling Bee becoming easier to predict

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Scripps National Spelling Bee has become increasingly difficult, spellers are less likely to come out of nowhere and hoist the trophy.

There’s more information available about competitors, and champion spellers fit a profile.

For them, the bee is an all-consuming, year-round pursuit. Eleven-year-old Nihar Janga surprised audiences last year by sharing the title in his first appearance. But in the spelling community, he was a seasoned competitor with an impressive resume. He finished second in the North South Foundation spelling bee, conducted by a foundation that hosts competitions for Indian-Americans in a variety of fields.

The last 10 National Spelling Bee winners were Indian-Americans who participated in the foundation’s spelling bee.

This year’s National Spelling Bee starts Tuesday near Washington.