Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » NBC's Megyn Kelly newsmagazine…

NBC’s Megyn Kelly newsmagazine features Putin in debut

By DAVID BAUDER May 31, 2017 6:02 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly’s debut on NBC News this weekend is a real-life cliffhanger involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly is in Russia to question Putin onstage Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. She’d love a one-on-one exclusive interview that would be featured on the first episode of NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” but it’s not clear if that will happen.

The centerpiece of the multi-topic newsmagazine each week will be newsmaker interviews with Kelly.

The show will compete with CBS’ “60 Minutes” and air until the NFL season starts.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » NBC's Megyn Kelly newsmagazine…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.