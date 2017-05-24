Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Nicole Kidman vows to…

Nicole Kidman vows to support female filmmakers

By JAKE COYLE May 24, 2017 7:41 am < a min read
Share

CANNES, France (AP) — Nicole Kidman criticized Hollywood’s rate of hiring women directors and vowed to support female filmmakers at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Kidman said that women “have to support female filmmakers — that’s just a given now.” She was speaking on behalf of Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” one of three films directed by women in competition for the Palme d’Or in Cannes.

“The Beguiled” is a remake of Don Siegel’s 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood, but told from a female point of view. It’s a Civil War thriller in which a wounded Union soldier is taken in by an all-girls school in Virginia.

Kidman noted that only 4 percent of major releases in 2016 were directed by women. Said Kidman: “Everyone keeps saying ‘It’s so different now. But it isn’t.”

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Nicole Kidman vows to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.