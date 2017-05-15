Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » No laughing matter: Writer…

No laughing matter: Writer claims Conan O’Brien stole jokes

By BRIAN MELLEY May 15, 2017 6:46 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An unusual lawsuit accusing Conan O’Brien of stealing jokes is moving forward.

A federal judge in San Diego refused last week to toss the lawsuit that alleges O’Brien lifted punchlines about Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument.

Writer Robert Alexander Kaseberg accused the late-night comedian of copyright infringement for stealing jokes he posted online.

Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by O’Brien’s rival Jay Leno.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

O’Brien, his company and Turner Broadcasting System deny the allegations and claim the material was original.

Judge Janis Sammartino says three jokes by Kaseberg are entitled to “thin copyright protection.”

But it will be up to judge or jury at trial to determine if O’Brien did rip off the jokes.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » No laughing matter: Writer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.