Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » O'Reilly speaks out, anti-Fox…

O’Reilly speaks out, anti-Fox News activist efforts continue

By DAVID BAUDER May 12, 2017 4:26 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly complained of a liberal “hit job” that did him in during his first interview Friday since he was fired two weeks ago.

In an interview on Glenn Beck’s radio show, O’Reilly said his firing came about because of a left-wing cabal intent on “destroying voices (they don’t) like.”

A mix of lawyers and liberal groups have sought to amplify allegations of sexual and racial harassment at the network in a series of scandals that have also cost the jobs of founding CEO Roger Ailes and co-president and veteran executive Bill Shine.

They’re not backing off, as they seek more firings and try to influence a British regulator’s ruling on Fox News parent 21st Century Fox’s bid to acquire the Sky satellite network.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Government News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » O'Reilly speaks out, anti-Fox…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8544 -0.0072 2.24%
L 2020 25.4562 -0.0216 3.69%
L 2030 28.3652 -0.0400 5.24%
L 2040 30.5428 -0.0519 6.00%
L 2050 17.5151 -0.0347 6.69%
G Fund 15.3165 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6876 0.0086 1.75%
C Fund 33.2629 -0.0614 7.16%
S Fund 43.1278 -0.2451 5.78%
I Fund 27.5463 -0.0418 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.