Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 9:13 pm < a min read
A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake

— Top female artist: Beyonce.

— Top male artist: Drake.

— Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

— Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “Closer.”

— Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

— Top rap artist: Drake.

— Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

— Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

— Top touring artist: Beyonce.

— Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.

— Icon award: Cher.

