Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Playboy model who shot…

Playboy model who shot nude of unwitting woman in court

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:44 pm 2 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the court case involving a Playboy model who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman’s body (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman’s body has appeared for the first time in court to resolve a criminal charge.

Lawyers for Dani Mathers met with a prosecutor in a judge’s chambers Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn’t “unsee” the image.

Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a settlement.

Cole says prosecutors want Mathers to plead guilty and perform community service on a highway crew.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, says no plea deal has been offered.

12:09 a.m.

A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman’s body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

A lawyer for Dani Mathers said she’s planning to show up at a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn’t “unsee” the image.

Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a settlement.

Cole says prosecutors Mathers to plead guilty and perform community service on a highway crew.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, says no plea deal has been offered.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Playboy model who shot…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.