Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Poet wins $65K Sophie…

Poet wins $65K Sophie Kerr literary prize

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:13 am < a min read
Share

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — The editor of the school newspaper at a Maryland college has been named the winner of the nation’s largest literary prize for undergraduates.

Catalina Righter of Manchester, Maryland, was the winner of this year’s Sophie Kerr Prize at Washington College. Righter was chosen from five finalists to be awarded the more than $65,000 prize at a ceremony Friday, which marks the 50th anniversary of the prize.

Righter is a graduating senior at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. She is an English major whose literary work includes journalistic essays and poetry.

The award recognizes a graduating senior at the school who shows the greatest promise for a future in literary endeavor.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Sophie Kerr was a Maryland native who left much of her estate to Washington College when she died in 1965.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Poet wins $65K Sophie…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.