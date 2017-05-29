Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Prince Charles receives honorary…

Prince Charles receives honorary degree in Transylvania

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Transylvanian university says Prince Charles has received an honorary degree for his devotion to Romania at the start of a private visit to the East European country.

The rector of Cluj’s Babes-Bolyai University, Ioan Aurel Popa, bestowed the “doctor honoris causa distinction on the prince Monday for his role as “a real protector of Transylvania and Romania.”

Charles, who is enamored of Romania, told students and professors gathered for the ceremony said he was enticed by the “hilly, woody and fertile landscape,” he encountered in Transylvania 20 years ago.

He owns two properties in the northwest Transylvania region which he visits yearly.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

In March, he made a three-day official visit to Romania on behalf of the British government.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Prince Charles receives honorary…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.