PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 5/21/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

3. “16th Seduction” by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. “Same Beach, Next Year” by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

5. “Testimony” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

6. “Against All Odds” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Gwendy’s Button Box” by Richard Chizmar and Stephan King” (Cemetery Dance)

8. “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Golden Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

11. “The Black Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

12. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Viking)

13. “Full Moon Wolf” by Lincoln Child (Doubleday)

14. “Since We Fell” by Dennis Lehane (Ecco)

15. “The Thirst” by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Fat for Fuel” by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

2. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Vanishing American Adult” by Ben Sasse (St. Martin’s)

6. “Papi: My Story” by David Ortiz (HMH

7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

9. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. “Shattered” by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

11. “What is the Bible” by Rob Bell (HarperOne)

12. “Barking Up the Wrong Tree” by Eric Barker (HarperOne)

13. “Democracy” by Condoleezza Rice (Twelve)

14. “The Operator” by Robert O’Neill (Scribner)

15. “The American Spirit” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. “The Bitter Season” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

3. “The Emperor’s Revenge” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “As Time Goes By” by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

5. “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

6. “Family Tree” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

7. “Extreme Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Blood Magick” by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

9. “The Obsession” by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

10. “End of Watch” by Stephen King (Pocket)

11. “Magic” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor” by Grant Blackwood (Berkley)

13. “The Last Mile” by David Baldacci (Vision)

14. “The Kept Woman” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

15. “Orchard Valley Grooms” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. “The Official SAT Study Guuide, 2018 ed. by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

6. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

7. “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

8. “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchet (Harper Perennial)

9. “Surrender” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

10. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

11. “All the Missing Girls” by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Hidden Figures” (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

13. “The Nest” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

14. “The Orphan’s Tale” by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

15. “Goliath Must Fall” by Louie Giglio (Thomas Nelson)

Copyright 5/8 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending 2/26/17, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2017 NPD Group.