Reaction to death of actor Roger Moore at age 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Roger Moore, who died Tuesday at age 89:

— “The world has lost one of its great champions for children — and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend. In his most famous roles as an actor, Sir Roger was the epitome of cool sophistication; but in his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, he was a passionate — and highly persuasive — advocate for children. He once said that it was up to all of us to give children a more peaceful future. Together with Lady Kristina, he worked very hard to do so.” — UNICEF executive director Anthony Lake in a statement.

— “Oh no. As if today wasn’t already sad enough. RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man.” — Piers Morgan on Twitter.

— “Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies” — Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

— “R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool.” — Boy George on Twitter.

— “RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.” — Filmmaker Edgar Wright on Twitter.

— “RIP Sir Roger Moore. The car that turned into a sub in The Spy Who Loved Me blew my mind as a kid.” — Filmmaker James Wan on Twitter.