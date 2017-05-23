Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Reaction to death of…

Reaction to death of actor Roger Moore at age 89

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 12:04 pm 1 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Roger Moore, who died Tuesday at age 89:

— “The world has lost one of its great champions for children — and the entire UNICEF family has lost a great friend. In his most famous roles as an actor, Sir Roger was the epitome of cool sophistication; but in his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, he was a passionate — and highly persuasive — advocate for children. He once said that it was up to all of us to give children a more peaceful future. Together with Lady Kristina, he worked very hard to do so.” — UNICEF executive director Anthony Lake in a statement.

— “Oh no. As if today wasn’t already sad enough. RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man.” — Piers Morgan on Twitter.

— “Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies” — Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

— “R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool.” — Boy George on Twitter.

— “RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell.” — Filmmaker Edgar Wright on Twitter.

— “RIP Sir Roger Moore. The car that turned into a sub in The Spy Who Loved Me blew my mind as a kid.” — Filmmaker James Wan on Twitter.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Reaction to death of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk spotted at USDA headquarters building

Today in History

1865: Pennsylvania Ave. parade celebrates Civil War victory

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.