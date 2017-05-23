Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Reaction to explosion at…

Reaction to explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 5:48 am 2 min read
Share

Reaction to the fatal explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England:

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” — Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

“My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I’m sending all my love.” — pop star Taylor Swift, via Twitter

“As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy.” — former Manchester United star David Beckham on Facebook.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

“Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show” — pop star Katy Perry, via Twitter

“Sending love to those affected in Manchester.” — singer Ellie Goulding, via Twitter

“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives..praying for everyone and all #arianators.” — pop star Demi Lovato, via Twitter

Liam Gallagher of Manchester band Oasis tweeted that he is “in total shock and absolutely devastated.”

“I don’t wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.” — pop star Bruno Mars, via Twitter

“I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.” — pop star Harry Styles, former member of One Direction, via Twitter

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

“My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this” — star rapper-singer Nicki Minaj, via Twitter

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.” — pop star Selena Gomez, via Twitter

“every musician feels sick & responsible tonight_shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari” — singer Lorde, via Twitter

Peter Hook of Manchester bands New Order and Joy Division tweeted that his daughter “made it home safe” from the Ariana Grande concert and added: “My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong.”

“So desperately sad about Manchester.” — pop star Boy George, via Twitter

“Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man…man. The hell is goin on in this world.” — drummer-bandleader Questlove, via Twitter

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Reaction to explosion at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.