Rebel Wilson’s defamation trial against publisher begins

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 3:13 am < a min read
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rebel Wilson’s lawyer says his client was devastated by a series of magazine articles the actress says painted her as a liar and subsequently cost her roles in Hollywood.

Wilson is suing Australian publisher Bauer Media for defamation over several articles published in 2015 that the Australian-born actress said led to her film contracts being terminated.

The trial began in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday. Wilson’s lawyer, Matthew Collins, said his client was “cut to the core” when she learned 1.5 million people had read an article online that said she had lied about her name, age and upbringing in Australia. Collins said the articles were published to coincide with a high point in Wilson’s acting career.

