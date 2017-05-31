Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Riccardo Chailly to celebrate…

Riccardo Chailly to celebrate 40 years at La Scala

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Riccardo Chailly celebrates 40 years at La Scala next season, which he will open by conducting the Italian opera “Andrea Chenier” starring soprano Anna Netrebko.

Chailly says that opening the 2017-18 season with Umberto Giordano’s “Andrea Chenier” is aimed at reviving the long-neglected genre of Italian “verismo.” Chailly, who became La Scala’s music director in 2015, described the gritty, post-Romantic genre as “extraordinarily intense and tied to La Scala.”

Netrebko will share the stage with her husband, Yusif Eyvazov.

La Scala’s next season includes 15 operas, including eight new productions. Hungarian composer Gyorgy Kurtag’s first-ever opera was solicited by La Scala’s general manager.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

La Scala also will reprise Franco Zeffirelli’s 1963 production of “Aida” for the director’s 95th birthday.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Riccardo Chailly to celebrate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.