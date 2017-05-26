Sports Listen

Saldana and Del Toro help open new Disney ‘Guardians’ ride

By MARCELA ISAZA May 26, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
ANAHEIM, California (AP) — Disney has debuted its new theme park attraction based on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films with help from series star Zoe Saldana and Benicio Del Toro.

The tower drop ride at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim is called Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! It features Saldana, Del Toro, Chris Pratt and other stars of the Marvel film franchise in an interactive prison break caper with music from the ’60s, ’70s and early ’80s. The ride changes depending on which of six hit songs plays.

Saldana, Del Toro and Michael Rooker were among series stars who helped debut the ride Thursday night.

Rooker didn’t go on the ride himself. He says he doesn’t get on roller coasters or intense rides.

The attraction opens to the public Saturday.

