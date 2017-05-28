Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Shark with Twitter account…

Shark with Twitter account detected off New Jersey coast

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:30 pm < a min read
Share

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — A great white shark with its own Twitter account has been detected off the coast of southern New Jersey — and she’s not alone.

On Saturday afternoon, the shark known as Mary Lee was detected off Cape May. A male great white named Cisco also was detected nearby.

Mary Lee was tagged off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in 2012 and has been known to travel up and down the East Coast. She is 16 feet long and weighs about 3,500 pounds.

The Press of Atlantic City (http://bit.ly/2qwBCHt) reports she was detected a few days ago east of Delaware’s Fenwick Island.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Shark with Twitter account…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.