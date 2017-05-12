Sports Listen

Smithsonian discusses plans for rare Tubman photo it bought

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 10:52 am < a min read
AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture say a rare photograph of Harriet Tubman it recently bought at an auction could be displayed at her former upstate New York home.

A curator at the Washington, D.C., museum tells The Citizen of Auburn (http://bit.ly/2pFO6wh ) that the album containing the 1860s photo of the abolitionist and Underground Railroad hero will be digitized for public access.

The official at the Smithsonian’s newest museum says it would review any requests to display the original photo at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn. The site recently became part of the national park system.

The photo was taken in Auburn, where Tubman lived and is buried.

The African-American museum and the Library of Congress bought the album for $161,000 at a New York City auction on March 30.

Information from: The Citizen, http://www.auburnpub.com

