Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Sony chief promises profitability,…

Sony chief promises profitability, but is short on specifics

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s leader is promising a comeback for the Japanese electronics and entertainment company having its best profitability in two decades.

Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai outlined the strategy for the company Tuesday at its Tokyo headquarters.

He stressed the profitability in sprawling Sony Corp., including its lucrative PlayStation video-game business, which just came out with a popular virtual-reality headset.

Hira told reporters another important area is Sony’s TV sector, which has been in the black for the last few years, after losing money for a decade.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

But he said he cannot give away details of products in the works such as those using artificial intelligence. He also said profits will be improved in smartphones and movies.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Sony chief promises profitability,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.