Sports Listen

Trending:

Remembering Memorial DayBreaking down the FY 18 budgetImproper payments at Education Dept.
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Standing Rock film festival…

Standing Rock film festival centers around pipeline protest

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 11:21 am 2 min read
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A film festival on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation aims to bolster the anti-pipeline movement that blossomed there last year while also fostering connections between the Native American community and the film industry.

The inaugural Standing Rock Nation Film and Music Festival, which runs this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the tribal casino near Fort Yates, will showcase the talent of Native American filmmakers and musicians. It also features films about American Indians and provides a venue for those who opposed the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to reminisce.

“It was the most amazing coming together of people from all over the country, all over the world,” said festival producer Tricia van Klaveren, an independent filmmaker in San Francisco who spent time in a protest camp in southern North Dakota that held hundreds and sometimes thousands of people between August and February. “Standing Rock represents, people really came together and united. History was created.”

People in the camp dubbed themselves “water protectors,” a reference to the fear that oil and gas pipelines threaten water sources. They couldn’t stop Dakota Access — the line to move North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois is set to go into commercial service on Thursday — but the movement has spread to other pipeline projects around the country.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Organizers hope some people will make a return trip for the festival, though the casino has a capacity of only 1,000 people. Many events and panels will be live-streamed online.

“It is our goal that this weekend festival will empower, enlighten, and entertain the Native community and all global citizens,” said Mitchell Zephier, a member of the Lower Brule tribe in South Dakota and the festival’s founder and executive director.

Among the films being screened are “AWAKE, A Dream from Standing Rock,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in April, and “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” a documentary about Native musicians. That film, which won an award at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, is an example of another purpose of the event.

“Part of the festival is creating a bridge between the Native community and film industry,” van Klaveren said. “Telling more of the stories that haven’t been told, and telling them through the Native American lens, the Native American perspective.”

The festival is free, though donations are encouraged so there’s money to continue the event in future years, van Klaveren said. This year’s festival is being funded by the tribe and volunteer labor, she said.

___

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Standing Rock film festival…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy band preps before Memorial Day concert at Capitol

Today in History

1917: John F. Kennedy born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.