T.J. Miller parasails into Cannes for ‘The Emoji Movie’

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 2:19 pm < a min read
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival hasn’t even opened yet, but it’s already had its first elaborate promotional stunt.

Actor T.J. Miller parasailed into the festival on Tuesday, wearing a yellow suit as he careened above the Mediterranean and the French Riviera resort town that gives the event its name.

His flight was to hype the animated film “The Emoji Movie,” in which the “Silicon Valley” star voices a yellow emoji.

As Miller approached the Hotel Carlton’s dock, he was reeled into a speed boat. Miller, perhaps playing up the ridiculousness of the stunt, got twisted upside down and shouted “You’re speaking so much French!” to his handlers.

Once on dry land, the drenched actor presented the trailer to “The Emoji Movie,” out July 28.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival opens Wednesday.

