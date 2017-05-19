Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Cornell family…

The Latest: Cornell family cites drug he was prescribed

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 5:20 am 2 min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):

5 a.m.

The family of musician Chris Cornell, who was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, issued a statement through an attorney refuting “inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally” killed himself.

The family said that without toxicology tests completed, they can’t be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken “an extra Ativan or two” and was slurring his words.

The medical examiner in Detroit said that Cornell killed himself by hanging after performing at a concert. Police told two Detroit newspapers that the singer was found with a band around his neck.

___

12:05 a.m.

Chris Cornell, one of the most lauded and respected contemporary lead singers in rock music with his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself Wednesday in a Detroit hotel room, according to the city’s medical examiner. He was 52.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday it completed the preliminary autopsy on Cornell, but that “a full autopsy report has not yet been completed.” Police told two Detroit newspapers that the singer was found with a band around his neck.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Cornell’s death stunned his family and his die-hard fans, who Cornell just performed for hours earlier at a show in Detroit. He was found dead at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel by a family friend.

___

Fekadu reported from New York. AP Entertainment Writer Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Associated Press writers Dennis Waszak in New York and David Runk in Detroit contributed to this report.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Cornell family…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.