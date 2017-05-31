Sports Listen

The Latest: Man with fake gun wanted to speak to president

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 10:25 am 2 min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a man at the Orlando International Airport who was armed with fake gun in attempt at “suicide by cop” (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun during an attempt at “suicide by cop” at Orlando International Airport said he wanted to speak to the president.

An arrest affidavit released Wednesday also says that 26-year-old Michael Wayne Pettigrew yelled “kill me” at an officer during the almost three-hour standoff that ended peacefully when he was taken into police custody.

The sequence of events started Tuesday night when a man approached a cashier at a taxi company in the airport and showed her what looked like a gun.

The affidavit says Pettigrew gave his cellphone to the cashier and told her to call 911 because he wanted to bring the police and speak to the president.

The affidavit says Pettigrew aimed the fake gun at officers, but no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Part of the airport was temporarily evacuated and traffic going into the airport was halted for a short time.

5:30 a.m.

Authorities say a mentally distressed former Marine who was armed with a fake gun attempted a “suicide by cop” during a nearly three-hour standoff with police at the Orlando International Airport before peacefully surrendering.

No one was hurt and no shots were ever fired, but the Tuesday night standoff caused confusion and anxiety among travelers. Part of the airport was evacuated as hundreds of officers stormed the area, some with their guns drawn.

Authorities say 26-year-old Michael Wayne Pettigrew was in “mental distress” when police surrounded him at the rental car area of the airport. He pointed what looked like a real gun at officers and himself.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says negotiators eventually got him to surrender.

Pettigrew was being held for a mental evaluation and faces aggravated assault charges.

