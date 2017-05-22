Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Three lawsuits allege foot-dragging…

Three lawsuits allege foot-dragging by Fox on harassment

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 2:53 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Three new lawsuits Monday allege racial discrimination or sexual harassment at Fox News, deepening the network’s legal woes.

The cases increase to 23 the number of past or present Fox employees represented by attorney Doug Wigdor, the majority centered on alleged racial hostility by a since-fired financial executive. A former Fox employee who sued Monday, Adasa Blanco, said she alerted Fox executives of Judith Slater’s conduct more than eight years before Slater was let go. Slater has denied charges of racist conduct.

One employee says she was fired three days after telling her bosses she was pregnant, and a Fox News Radio employee says her bosses long ignored her complaints of a threatening co-worker.

Fox said it believes the complaints are without legal basis.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Three lawsuits allege foot-dragging…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Nuclear Security Agency employees participate in Bike to Work Day

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.