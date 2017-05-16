Tim Allen ‘stunned’ and fans outraged that ABC axed his show

NEW YORK (AP) — Have viewers seen the last of “Last Man Standing”? Not without a fight, to judge by the uproar over ABC’s announcement that the Tim Allen sitcom won’t be back in the fall.

Allen tweeted that he is “stunned and blindsided” on Tuesday, as ABC officially announced its 2017-18 line-up with “Last Man Standing” gone after six seasons.

An online petition on change.org called for a boycott of ABC for yanking the show and praised its “conservative values” — values many angry fans accused ABC of wanting to muzzle.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey didn’t specifically address whether politics had any role in the show’s axing. She did say the same factors that go into decisions about renewing any of the network’s shows were considered.