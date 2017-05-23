Today in Entertainment History

On May 23, 1954, CBS gave Johnny Carson a summer TV game show called “Earn Your Vacation.”

In 1970, New Musical Express reported that the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album set a new record for initial sales in the U.S., with 3.7 million advance orders.

Also in 1970, The Grateful Dead played its first British concert at the Hollywood Rock Festival. Their opening act was Mungo Jerry.

In 1975, the Beach Boys on tour with Chicago literally got the joint jumping for the second night in a row. The second level at the Oakland Coliseum was noticeably shaking in film footage. And the day before, at the Anaheim Stadium, the mezzanine was seen vibrating as much as 18 inches.

In 1979, Tom Petty filed for bankruptcy in an effort to get out of his contract with MCA Records. He later signed with a new MCA affiliate that issued his successful comeback album, “Damn the Torpedoes.”

In 1987, 12 former members of the Doobie Brothers reunited for a charity concert in Los Angeles. After raising more than $360,000 for Vietnam veterans, the group decided to make more appearances together.

In 1989, K.T. Oslin became the first female country singer to have an album go platinum. Her album “80’s Ladies” had two number-one hits, “I’ll Always Come Back” and “Do Ya.”

In 1990, the IRS auctioned off Willie Nelson’s golf course and country club for the second time to collect $230,000 toward his delinquent tax bill. After the first auction, the government had bought the property back.

Also in 1990, the movie “Pretty Woman” opened.

In 1997, comedian Tim Allen was arrested for speeding and drunk driving in suburban Detroit.

In 2005, Tom Cruise leaped on a couch and pumped his fist to express his love for Katie Holmes during an appearance on “Oprah.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Barbara Barrie is 86. Actress Joan Collins is 84. Actor Charles Kimbrough (“Murphy Brown”) is 81. Actress Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 72. Country singer Judy Rodman is 66. Comedian Drew Carey is 59. Actress Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 59. Country singer Shelly West is 59. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 57. Actress-model Karen Duffy is 56. Actress Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 50. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 47. Singer Lorenzo is 45. Country singer Brian McComas is 45. Singer Maxwell is 44. Singer Jewel is 43. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Country singer Brett Young is 36. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 33. Singer Sarah Jarosz (juh-ROHZ’) is 26.