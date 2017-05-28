Sports Listen

Top Brazilian musicians join call for a new president

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 7:09 pm < a min read
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top Brazilian musical performers lent their talents Sunday to the latest protest calling for a new presidential election while pressure mounts on the country’s leader to resign amid corruption allegations.

The afternoon concert on Copacabana Beach featured Grammy award-winner Caetano Veloso and other musicians. Thousands of people attended.

Concert organizers called for the resignation of President Michel Temer, who is being investigated by Brazil’s high court for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in corruption.

Protesters also want a new direct presidential election if Temer resigns or is forced out, rather than have his replacement picked by Congress.

Brazilian law calls for the lower house speaker to serve as interim president for up to 30 days until Congress picks someone to finish the presidential term, which runs through 2018.

