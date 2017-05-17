Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Conway disputes claim she's…

Conway disputes claim she’s in it ‘for the money’

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:56 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway says statements made by MSNBC hosts that she was only working for Trump for the hefty paycheck are untrue.

“Morning Joe” show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Conway told them she secretly disliked working for Trump and was only “doing it for the money.”

On Monday’s show, Brzezinski said Conway would shill for Trump and then turn her back on him off the air, saying she needed to “take a shower” because she disliked Trump so much.

Taking to Twitter, Conway called the claim “absurd,” adding that she walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars and “would do it again” to be in the White House.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

In February, Scarborough and Brzezinski announced they would no longer welcome Conway on “Morning Joe,” stating she’s “not credible anymore.”

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Conway disputes claim she's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

EOD training dive

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.