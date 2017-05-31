Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Trump says comic should…

Trump says comic should be ashamed for severed head video

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:34 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump’s bloody, severed head.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, the president says, “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin, who helped with CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.

“I went too far,” she says in a second video. “I sincerely apologize.”

Advertisement

Many people online called for Griffin to be jailed.

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander in chief.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Trump says comic should…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.