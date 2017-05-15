Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares gain, shrug off cyberattack, NK missile launch

TOKYO (AP) — Shares were higher in early trading today in Asia, despite worries of disruptions from the “WannaCry” ransomware cyberattack over the weekend. Yet another missile launch by North Korea also appeared to have little impact, while upbeat talk on trade and infrastructure investment at a top-level conference in China brightened sentiment.

The global “ransomware” cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, has technicians scrambling to secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. Fresh troubles were reported in Asia as businesses reopened, but the scale of the impact from the effort to extort cash from computer users was still unclear.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged more than $100 billion in financing and called for closer cooperation across Asia and Europe in areas from anti-terrorism to investment as leaders from 29 countries gathered to promote the “Belt and Road Initiative” of developing ports, railways and other facilities in a vast arc of 65 countries.

Shares of department stores sank Friday on Wall Street, hurt by more evidence that shoppers are turning away from them. The S&P 500 dipped 3.54 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,390.90. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,896.61, and the Nasdaq composite rose 5.27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,121.23. The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks lost 7.43 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,382.77.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $48.50 a barrel.

The dollar was steady against the yen and gained against the euro.

WAL-MART-SAME-SEX BENEFITS

Hearing set in Wal-Mart same-sex benefits settlement

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has scheduled a hearing in a class-action lawsuit by Wal-Mart employees who sued the retail chain for denying health benefits to their same-sex spouses.

A proposed settlement of $7.5 million would pay for claims by current and former Wal-Mart associates in the U.S, and Puerto Rico that they were unable to obtain health insurance coverage for their same-sex spouses from 2011 to 2013.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2015 by Jacqueline Cote, an employee at a Massachusetts Wal-Mart. The suit said the Bentonville, Arkansas, company denied medical insurance for her wife. Wal-Mart began offering benefits for same-sex spouses in 2014.

A fairness hearing is scheduled for Monday. Judges hold such hearings to determine whether the settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable and adequate.

NORTHEAST PEACH REBOUND

Fans of fuzzy fruit, rejoice: Northeast in for peachy summer

BOSTON (AP) — A year after the peach crop in the northeastern United States hit the pits, growers and agricultural experts are anticipating a healthy rebound in 2017.

Peach orchards across the region have come alive with pink blossoms, and if the weather holds out, it could be a bumper harvest.

Two weather anomalies combined to devastate last year’s Northeast harvest.

First, the crops in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York were pretty much wiped out by what growers have dubbed the Valentine’s Day Massacre, when temperatures dropped below zero in many areas on Feb. 14_unusally cold even by normal winter standards — killing the flower buds.

Then, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were hit by an unexpected cold spell last April.

But so far this season, the weather has aligned perfectly.

Peaches are typically harvested starting in July and because they are the first money crop of the year, play a critical role in the financial health of any fruit grower.

ECONOMICS-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) —The National Association of Home Builders will release May’s housing market index today.

Also, the Treasury Department will release international money flows data for March.

GLOBAL CYBERATTACK

Experts warn of new cyber cases

LONDON (AP) —An executive at a cybersecurity firm that helped block a global ransomware attack says new variations of the malicious worm are circulating and researchers expect one to develop that can’t be stopped.

Ryan Kalember, senior vice president at Proofpoint Inc., says that millions of devices could be vulnerable if they haven’t applied security patches over the weekend.

He says if a new variant without a so-called kill switch pops up, then organizations will be on their own to prevent it from taking over their computers.

Proofpoint and a British cybersecurity researcher teamed up Friday to derail the attack that was said to strike at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries.

It is believed to be the biggest online extortion ever, hitting British hospitals, German rail and companies and government agencies.

Meanwhile, former U.S. national intelligence director James Clapper says the global “ransomware” attack could grow much larger when people return to work.

Clapper told ABC’s “This Week” that he expects similar attacks to become a growing problem in the future.

JAPAN-GLOBAL CYBERATTACK

Japan wakes up to global ‘ransomware’ cyberattack

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has fallen victim of a global “ransomware” cyberattack that has created chaos in 150 countries.

Nissan Motor Co. confirmed Monday some units had been targeted, but there was no major impact on its business.

Hitachi spokeswoman Yuko Tainiuchi said emails were slow or not getting delivered, and files could not be opened. The company believe the problems are related to the ransomware attack, although no ransom is being demanded. They were installing software to fix the problems.

The Japan Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center said 2,000 computers at 600 companies in Japan had been affected.

The attack, known as “WannaCry,” paralyzed computers that run Britain’s hospital network, Germany’s national railway and other companies and government agencies worldwide in what may be the largest online extortion scheme ever.

GLOBAL CYBERATTACK-MICROSOFT

UNDATED (AP) —The worldwide cyber-extortion attack has prompted Microsoft to take the unusual step of making security fixes available for older Windows systems.

Before this, Microsoft had made fixes for older systems, such as 2001’s Windows XP, available only to mostly larger organizations that pay extra for extended support. But millions of individuals and smaller businesses still had such systems.

Microsoft says now it will make the fixes free for everyone.

Friday’s extortion attack, which locked up computers and held users’ files for ransom, is believed to be the biggest of its kind ever recorded. The ransomware appeared to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was purportedly identified by the U.S. National Security Agency for its own purposes and was later leaked to the internet.

Microsoft released fixes for the vulnerability in March, but computers that didn’t run the update were subject to the ransom attack. Once inside an organization’s network, the malware behind the attack spread rapidly using this vulnerability.

GLOBAL CYBERATTACK-MICROSOFT LAWYER

Microsoft partly blames US gov’t for cyberattack

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s top lawyer is laying some of the blame for Friday’s massive cyberattack at the feet of the U.S. government.

Brad Smith criticized U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA and National Security Agency, for “stockpiling” software code that can be used by hackers. Cybersecurity experts say the unknown hackers who launched this weekend’s “ransomware” attacks used a vulnerability that was exposed in NSA documents leaked online.

In a post on Microsoft’s blog, Smith says: “An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen.”

Microsoft’s lawyer says governments should “report vulnerabilities” that they discover to software companies, “rather than stockpile, sell, or exploit them.”

CHINA-NEW SILK ROAD

China’s leader offers billions for new Silk Road initiative

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country’s state banks will provide tens of billions of dollars for projects that are part of his signature foreign policy initiative linking China to much of Asia, Europe and Africa.

Xi made the announcement in his opening address Sunday to a two-day “Belt and Road” conference in Beijing that brought together leaders from 29 countries.

The gathering is the latest high-profile appearance for Xi that casts him as a global leader and chief advocate for free trade.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Washington is being represented by a junior delegation led by Matt Pottinger, special assistant to the president and senior director for East Asia at the National Security Council.

PRODUCT RECALL

Mississippi business recalls meat, poultry frozen products

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based business is voluntarily recalling about 130,000 pounds of meat and poultry frozen entree products due to potential listeria contamination.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by the listeria bacteria, can cause fever and muscle aches, often with other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that Valley Innovative Services of Pearl produced and packaged “Traditions” chicken and waffle, turkey ham and waffle and oatmeal with waffle and sausage patty frozen items from May 2016 through this May.

The products subject to recall bear “EST. 18350” on the packaging label. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

FROZEN BURRITOS-LISTERIA

Frozen burritos maker relocates after recall, listeria scare

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico company that recalled more than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos because of possible listeria contamination says it’s relocating.

Green Chile Concepts LLC said it will start making food products at its new manufacturing plant starting Monday in a long-planned move.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday announced the Green Chile Food Company recall for various frozen burritos containing meat and poultry, after a routine sample of a beef and potato burrito found a problem.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company voluntarily recalled the burritos, which have been sold frozen, refrigerated or served hot at convenience stores, vending machines and stores through distributors in California, Illinois, Oregon and South Dakota.

There have been no reports of people getting sick. Listeria can cause serious illness and even death.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘King Arthur’ flops, ‘Guardians 2’ still rules at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.

Studio estimates on Sunday say director Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.

The action pic starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy “Snatched,” in second place with $17.5 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” continued its first place reign with $63 million. The “Guardians” sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

Neither “King Arthur” nor “Snatched” were well-received by critics. “Snatched” fell behind Schumer’s “Trainwreck,” which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.