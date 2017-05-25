USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

InPackage:ENTHD PENTHD; ap_fixture:Books Best Sellers;ap_fixtureid:02D15EC54F0842C2B352F1BFD432EE20; ap_subject:Entertainment; topic:ap_topic:general entertainment;subtopic:other; Language:en-us;

1. “Surrender” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

2. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

3. “Fat for Fuel” by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

Advertisement

4. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. “Gwendy’s Button Box” by Richard Chizmar and Stephan King” (Cemetery Dance)

6. “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon (Ember)

7. “No Middle Name” by Lee Child (Dell)

8. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

9. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

10. “16th Seduction” by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

11. “Same Beach, Next Year” by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

12. “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher (Razorbill)

13. “The Fix” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Testimony” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

15. “Buttons and Pain by Penelope Sky (Penelope Sky)

16. “The Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

17. “The Letter” by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

18. “Full Wolf Moon” by Lincoln Child (Doubleday)

19. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

20. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

21. “Golden Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

22. “The Vanishing American Adult” by Ben Sasse (St. Martin’s)

23. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

24. “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

25. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index