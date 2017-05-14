Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Van Zandt urges grads…

Van Zandt urges grads to stay true to their New Jersey roots

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 1:54 pm < a min read
Share

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Musician and actor Steven Van Zandt is urging Rutgers University graduates to stay true to their Garden State roots.

Van Zandt, wearing his signature head scarf, gave the address at the New Jersey school’s commencement ceremony Sunday. He’s known for being a longtime member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and for his acting work in “The Sopranos.”

He also received an honorary doctor of fine arts degree.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2reFZYE ) Van Zandt told graduates they are in the “Jersey family” now and that “authenticity worked for Bruce.”

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Van Zandt was born in Boston but grew up in Middle Township, New Jersey.

University officials say Rutgers’ largest class ever graduated this year.

President Barack Obama gave the commencement address last year during the school’s 250th anniversary.

Related Topics
All News Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Van Zandt urges grads…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.