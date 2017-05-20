Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Winfrey extols life of…

Winfrey extols life of ‘inner truth’ at Skidmore graduation

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 5:37 pm 1 min read
Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey advised graduates at Skidmore College to follow their “inner truth” and live a spiritual life during a commencement speech Saturday in upstate New York.

The author, actress and former talk show host spoke at the graduation in Saratoga Springs, where one of the more than 600 members of the Class of 2017 included a student who had attended her Leadership Academy.

The media mogul opened the academy in 2007 for poor girls in South Africa.

Winfrey is speaking at another commencement Sunday at Smith College, a women’s liberal arts school in Northampton, Massachusetts. Another one of her Leadership Academy alumna will be receiving a degree there.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

After receiving an honorary doctorate of letters in the arts from the private liberal arts college during the ceremony held at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Winfrey lectured graduates on some of the secrets to her success.

“I have been so blessed to live inside the dream of God,” she said, noting that she has learned to follow her “inner truth” in career decisions going back more than three decades.

“It’s a big, bad world out there,” she advised, but encouraged the graduates by adding: “There is nothing more powerful than you using your personality to serve the calling of yourself.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Winfrey extols life of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.