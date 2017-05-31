Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » With season over, CBS'…

With season over, CBS’ dominance remains a constant

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 4:42 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the changes in television over the past decade, the dominance of CBS with a broad audience remains a constant.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that CBS ended the traditional TV season as the most popular network in prime time for the ninth consecutive year, and the 14th in the last 15. The TV season ended Wednesday, with most of the big-name shows heading off on a summer break.

Even the favorite shows remain the same. “NCIS” finished as the most popular drama for the eighth year in a row, and “The Big Bang Theory” was the most-watched comedy for the seventh straight year.

CBS may have a few cracks in the foundation, however. The network’s viewership was down 11 percent from last year.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » With season over, CBS'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.