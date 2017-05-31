With season over, CBS’ dominance remains a constant

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the changes in television over the past decade, the dominance of CBS with a broad audience remains a constant.

The Nielsen company said Wednesday that CBS ended the traditional TV season as the most popular network in prime time for the ninth consecutive year, and the 14th in the last 15. The TV season ended Wednesday, with most of the big-name shows heading off on a summer break.

Even the favorite shows remain the same. “NCIS” finished as the most popular drama for the eighth year in a row, and “The Big Bang Theory” was the most-watched comedy for the seventh straight year.

CBS may have a few cracks in the foundation, however. The network’s viewership was down 11 percent from last year.