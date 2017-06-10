10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IT’S COMEY TESTIMONY DAY

The fired FBI director will recount conversations with Trump that he says made him uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and the agency.

2. IRAN: 5 ATTACKERS FOUGHT FOR ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

A ministry statement says the men had left Iran to fight for the extremist group in Mosul, Iraq, as well as Raqqa, Syria — the group’s de facto capital.

3. HOW UK ELECTION MAY TURN OUT

Reeling from two deadly attacks that put the focus on security, Conservatives are still expected to win, but less clear is whether Prime Minister Theresa May will get the additional seats she wanted.

4. WHAT ALLEGED LEAKER’S FAMILY FEARS

The parents of Reality Winner, 25, the woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter, worry that prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration.

5. JURY MAY SOON HEAR FROM COSBY, EVEN IF HE DOESN’T TAKE STAND

Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which the entertainer says that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters.

6. BULLETS FELL ‘LIKE RAIN’: FLEEING IRAQIS CAUGHT IN AMBUSH

After days of shelling, some 200 Iraqis fled one of the last Islamic State-held pockets of Mosul, only to be mowed down by the dozens by militant gunmen on the roof of a nearby hospital.

7. WHO HAS MOST TO LOSE IN GULF RIFT

Qatar faces massive pressure from its neighbors to cut ties with Hamas, and the result could be disastrous for the Gaza Strip, where Doha has invested millions in infrastructure.

8. WHERE OFFICIALS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT ELECTION HACK

North Carolina, Virginia and Illinois are trying to figure out whether their local election offices were targeted by Russia to hack into election software last fall.

9. FOR KEITH URBAN, REDEMPTION

After walking away empty-handed at the Grammys and the Academy of Country Music Awards, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer wins big at CMT Music Awards.

10. WARRIORS SET TO MAKE CLAIM AS NBA’S BEST EVER

After stunning the Cavaliers 118-113 with a late comeback in Game 3, Golden State is 15-0 and can finish off the league’s first perfect postseason with a victory Friday in Cleveland.