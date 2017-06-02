2 members of Ohio family band dead, 1 hospitalized

BEACH CITY, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating a double homicide and attempted suicide involving members of an Ohio family band known for its bluegrass music.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says two family members are dead and the third, believed to be the shooter, has been taken to a Cleveland hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police investigating a 911 hang-up call arrived at the home of The Stockdale Family Band Thursday afternoon. Officers found 21-year-old James Stockdale and 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale dead.

Officers believe 25-year-old Jacob Stockdale shot his brother and mother before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff says a shotgun was used. He says he does not know what led to the shootings.

According to the band’s website, two other brothers are in the group along with their father.