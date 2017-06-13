Sports Listen

Annual Farm Aid benefit concert returning to Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:18 am < a min read
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is returning to Pennsylvania.

This year’s festival is set for Sept. 16 at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

It marks the third time it’s being held in the state since it began in 1985. It was held in Hershey in 2012 and in Burgettstown in 2002.

Performers this year include Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds. Other acts include Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Insects vs Robots.

Tickets go on sale June 23, although some presale tickets are available starting Wednesday.

