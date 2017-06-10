Sports Listen

AP Exclusive: Judy Garland enshrined in Hollywood mausoleum

By SANDY COHEN June 10, 2017 11:47 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Garland has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named for her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

A spokeswoman for Garland’s estate says her family and friends held a private memorial service for the actress on Saturday, which would have been Garland’s 95th birthday. She was buried in the Judy Garland Pavilion.

Publicist Victoria Varela says Garland’s children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joe Luft, wanted to bring their mother’s remains “home to Hollywood” from her original burial site at New York’s Ferncliff Cemetery. They attended the service, along with Garland’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In a statement released to The Associated Press, they offered gratitude to their mother’s “millions of fans around the world for their constant love and support.”

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
