AP PHOTOS: Counterculture flourished during summer of 1967

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fifty years ago, thousands of young Americans descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution known as the Summer of Love.

It marked a fusion of political protest, art and music and introduced the world to local bands that would stake a place in rock-and-roll history, like the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane.

San Francisco is celebrating the anniversary with exhibits, festivals and performances that explore its counterculture past and pay tribute to a pivotal moment in American history.