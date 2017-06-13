Sports Listen

AP WAS THERE: The 1967 Summer of Love in San Francisco

By HAROLD V. STREETER June 13, 2017 12:01 am 2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Flower Children climbed a mountain, swarmed a polo field and crowded a beach to welcome the arrival of their “summer of love.”

“A solstice happening,” one bearded hippie termed the turnout for the first day of a season which the nonconformist disciples of love predict will bring 100,000 hippies to San Francisco.

In the chilly predawn Wednesday, scores gathered on Twin Peaks — 900-foot mountains in the city’s center — where they chanted and meditated until the sun rose.

“It was a sort of Buddhist yogi,” explained bearded Bill Thomas, his arm crushing a red-haired girl in film gown against his suede jacket.

Wailing electric guitars and booming drums assaulted the ears of upwards of a thousand at the “happening” at Golden Gate park’s polo field.

Tribal groups clustered about small combo bands — the Grateful Dead, Quicksilver Messenger Service, the Mad River, the Phoenix, Big Brother and the Holding Company.

One tribe squatted under fluttering flags with the Star of David and the Cross, keeping time with a table — a bongo-type drum — a tambourine and a portable reed organ.

“This is a Krishna, an Indian ceremony,” one explained. “This draws energy by clearing one’s state of mind.”

Nearby, a youth with hair hanging over his face ardently kissed a blonde.

The gathering ran the gamut of garb — miniskirts, shawls, black leather jackets, even a male wrapped in the royal purple of a Chinese Mandarin coat. Most of the males dangled bead necklaces. And everywhere were the paper flowers.

One squatting couple shielded a flickering candle from the wind with a sack, while they sipped wine from a silver chalice.

Grownups blew bubbles, while their children romped.

At the beach Wednesday night the moonlight ceremony focused on a 63-year-old witch.

“She’s freaking out a few people,” a hippie told a bystander.

“Freak out?”

“Well,” replied the hippie, fumbling for words, “that means blow out a few minds.”

That’s how summer came to Twin Peaks.

