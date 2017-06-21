Sports Listen

Appeals court reinstates Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 5:06 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has reinstated Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment to his third wife after finding the actor was not coerced into signing it.

A three-justice panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles ruled unanimously Wednesday to reverse a 2015 ruling that overturned Howard’s divorce judgment from Michelle Howard. That ruling found the “Empire” star was under duress when he agreed to pay his ex-wife generous spousal support because he was afraid she would leak embarrassing information about him.

Howard claimed his wife threatened to reveal embarrassing information about him a 2011 phone call, and the couple agreed to a divorce settlement that paid her significant spousal support a year later.

The ruling states the passage of time negates Howard’s claims he was forced to sign it.

